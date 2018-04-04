BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The investigation continues into the shooting at YouTube headquarters in Northern California. Now, the father of the accused shooter says he tried to warn the police.

Witnesses said they heard 7-8 shots being fired from the YouTube building.

San Bruno police have identified Nasim Aghdam, 39, as the person who opened fire, shooting three people, before killing herself at YouTube’s headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

“We heard , boom, boom, you know?” said witness Dianna Arnspiger. “And everybody kind of looked up and didn’t know what it was.”

Aghdam’s father tells CBS news, his daughter, an animal rights activist, who frequently used YouTube for her cause, was having problems with the video sharing service.

“I’m being discriminated, I’m filtered on YouTube, and I’m not the only one,” Aghdam can be seen saying in one of her videos.

Aghdam’s father said she went missing for a few days, and when police found her near the company’s headquarters, he warned them she might try to cause trouble there.

Police say the shooting was carried out with a 9 millimeter handgun and took place inside of a court yard at YouTube. Officers responded within two minutes.

Ed Barberini is the San Bruno Police Chief.

“They identified one victim at the front door, main entrance of the building,” Barberini said. “They checked on that person, and YouTube employees to their credit helped us by standing by with that person so the officers could immediately enter to go search for the threat.”

Police say there is no evidence to suggest Aghdam knew any of the victims or that any of them was specifically targeted. Of the three people shot, a man is in critical condition, a woman in serious, and another is fair.

