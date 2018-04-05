BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people are dead following an early morning crash on I-695. According to authorities, one of the drivers was going the wrong way.

The crash happened Thursday around 2:00 a.m. on the Westside inner loop of 695 at Liberty Road.

Police say Jorene Long, 88, was driving a 2003 Subaru Forester and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the second driver has not been released yet because authorities are still attempting to locate and notify their family. The victim was driving a 2017 Ford Focus.

According to police Long was traveling the wrong way on the inner loop and struck the oncoming vehicle head-on.

On Wednesday Long had been reported missing from her home in Pennsylvania after she left to run an errand and did not return.

Several lanes were closed but have been reopened.

All lanes now open on the Westside IL at Liberty Rd. after an overnight fatal wreck. Speeds are back to normal. pic.twitter.com/HCBu1nzLzM — Sharon Gibala WJZ (@SharonGibala) April 5, 2018

The investigation is ongoing.

