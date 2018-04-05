Filed Under:Missing, Montgomery County Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a missing Silver Spring girl who was last seen Thursday morning.

Montgomery County police say Maeva Domche-Nono, 11, was last seen at 5 a.m. at her home located in the 9700 block of Mt. Pisgah Road.

Officers described her as a 5-feet tall, black girl, who weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair which she frequently wears in shoulder-length braids.

Detectives say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray leggings/pants.

