BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a suspect who shot two people, killing one.

Police say officers responded to the 3400 block of Hilldale Place for a report of discharging.

They say once they arrived they found two victims. One male, Andrew Michael Martin, 43, suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police a second male victim had a gunshot wound in his leg and was transported to an area hospital. He is listed in good condition.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip 443-902-2-4824.

