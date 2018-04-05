ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has overridden Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill to change how the state makes spending decisions about school construction.

The House voted 90-48 for the override Thursday. The Senate voted 29-15, the minimum needed for the required three-fifths vote.

The measure takes the power of approving school construction money away from the Board of Public Works. That’s a three-member panel that includes the governor, comptroller and treasurer. It moves the authority to a commission, which would include appointees of the governor, Senate president and House speaker.

Critics say it’s a power play to completely remove the comptroller from the process and take direct input away from the governor. Supporters say it will take politics out of spending hundreds of millions of dollars each year.

