BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Police confirmed the victims of a fatal West Baltimore home invasion are a mother and daughter.

Baltimore police called this a horrific crime and they can’t say if there is a link between these killings and a violent drug gang known for witness intimidation.

“They were nice people,”neighbor Jerome Hamilkton said, who was a friend of Chanette Neal, 43, and her daughter Justice Allen, 21. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Police say the shooting happened just after 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, when officers were called out to the home in the unit block of Gorman Ave. for reports of gunfire.

Police say whoever did this, knew who they were after.

“We have bad guys who targeted this house for a specific reason. Unfortunately we have two victims as a result. We are trying to figure out who is responsible,” said BPD spokesperson T.J. Smith.

Police wouldn’t say if these murders are linked to Antoine Benjamin who used to live in the home, and according to reports, was related to the victims. He was set to go on trial Monday for the murder of a federal informant.

“Is it related? The possibility exists but we don’t know that,” Smith said.

Authorities say Benjamin was a member of a drug gang with ties to the Bloods and Black Guerilla Family. Last year, they announced charges against its members.

“The M.O. for this organization is witness intimidation and expansion of operations through murder,” law enforcement said.

“Our investigators are looking at all angles of this,” Smith said. “Other relatives who were involved in illegal, illicit activities.”

Police maintained a visible presence Thursday where the murders happen.

