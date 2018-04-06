WJZ WEATHER: Weekend Forecast Downgraded To Rain And Snow Mix | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nothing like waking up a realizing it’s Friday. Then looking at the weather forecast and realizing that a big downgrade has occurred to the “Saturday snow storm.” Great way to start the day. Let’s talk about how this is squaring away.

Simply put the problematic Low is going to stay South, and hug the Gulf Coast. As we move out of the morning hours the Low will move a bit North but, generally speaking, still not rise above the Georgia/South Carolina border. That Low, and a High moving in from the West will drop some chilly air down on us, but without that moisture you really cannot have a big event. Instead of 2 to 3 inches of a slushy mess we are looking at an inch or less of mess. East of the Bay just rain.

42-48 and 44 degrees are the highs the next three days, but it now looks like we will move the forecast daytime high into the mid-fifties as we move toward mid-week next week. Still below normal, but getting more Spring like civil.

Nothing like a Friday with good weather news.

T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the truth!

MB!

