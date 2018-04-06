BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A judge has sentenced a drug dealer in the case that launched the government’s investigation into the corrupt Baltimore City Police Gun Trace Task Force.

This case that led to a 22-year sentence is what sparked the probe. Police were investigating a string of suburban overdoses when they set up a wiretap and soon found out that Baltimore City Police officers were part of the drug trade.

FULL COVERAGE OF THE BALTIMORE CITY POLICE GUN TRACE TASK FORCE CORRUPTION CASE

A judge sentenced heroin dealer Antoine “Twan” Washington for his role in a deadly drug ring. He sold the heroin that killed a teenager from Bel Air.

The investigation into that overdose led the federal government directly to the GTTF, a corrupt unit of the Baltimore City Police department.

Disgraced Detective Momodu Bondeva Kenton Gondo had been protecting the drug crew, enabling their business to flourish into a multi-million dollar operation.

RELATED: Corrupt BPD Task Force Member Accused Of Helping Drug Dealers Evade Arrest

“Well, I think Mr. Washington is appreciative of the judge imposing the sentence she did, considering the fact that there was a mandatory minimum of 20 years, and he only received two additional years beyond that,” defense attorney Robert Bonsib said.

Washington addressed the judge saying, “I’m not perfect, I’ve done things I regret, and I’m sorry for what that young woman went through who overdosed.”

He said his prayers went out to her family.

“There were many good qualities I think the judge recognized in him. He has a great potential for the future when he gets out of jail,” Bonsib said.

At trial, prosecutors read Washington’s text messages where he bragged about the overdoses as evidence of how good his heroin was.

“The case evolved and we really followed the facts in a number of directions that I never would have anticipated,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise said.

All as the epidemic was ravaging suburban Harford County, which has had 100 overdoses since the beginning of this year.

At trial, people testified how they’d come to Baltimore City from the suburbs to buy drugs.

The case shows how the heroin epidemic has torn apart so many families.

The judge told Washington that he was selling poison to other people’s loved ones.

All of the GTTF officers are awaiting sentencing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook