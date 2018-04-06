WJZ WEATHER: Weekend Forecast Downgraded To Rain And Snow Mix | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for two missing Baltimore girls who were last seen Thursday.

City police say 13-year-old Michelle Burton and 11-year-old Destiny Williams were last seen on Thursday in the 2500 block of West Belvedere Avenue.

missing baltimore girls Authorities Searching For 2 Missing Baltimore Girls

Officers say the girls were seen leaving the area together.

Burton is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.  She was last seen wearing a green hooded jacket, black spandex pants and sneakers.

Williams is 5-feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.  She was last seen wearing a black and white scarf, black coat, pink sweat shirt, blue jeans with black and white Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the two girls is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.

