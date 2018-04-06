BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chuck-E-Cheese’s is opening two hours early on the first Sunday of every month to accommodate children with autism and other special needs.

‘Sensory Sensitive Sundays’ includes dimmed lighting and special food and games. By opening early the company says there will be less crowding and noise and show and music will be either turned off or down.

The company says trained and caring staff will be available to help out and “ensure each guest has a fun filled visit.”

Chuck E. will also have limited appearances.

Locations in Maryland include:

Annapolis – 2333- A Forest Dr, Annapolis, MD 21401

Bel Air – 5 Bel Air S. Pkwy No. N-1447, Bel Air, MD 21014

Frederick – 7210 Guilford Dr., Frederick, MD 21703

Glen Burnie – 6637 Gov Ritchie & I-695, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Rockville – 5270 Randolph Rd, Rockville, MD 20852

Salisbury – 2300 N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD 21801

Waldorf – 3241 Plaza Way, Waldorf, MD 20602

A full list of participating locations can be found here.

