BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested 11 men who reportedly solicited prostitution using a website.

Howard County police say an undercover operation led to the arrest of 11 men on Wednesday.

Detectives say in an effort to deter prostitution and human trafficking, they conducted an undercover operation by placing fake ads on the website Backpage, a site known to be used for prostitution.

Investigators say the suspects called the number in the ad and spoke with an undercover female officer who provided a meeting location at the request of the suspects.

Officers say when the men met at a hotel in the 5400 block of Twin Knolls Road in Columbia and offered money for sex, they were arrested and charged for solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

The following men were arrested:

Nebiyu Kebede Elias, 22, of Baltimore

Donald Christopher Fletcher, 47, of Pasadena

David Brian Goldberg, 33, of Baltimore

D’Andre Jamal Harrison, 29, of Suitland

David Brian Keller, 26, of Edgewater

Linwood Curtis Nicolas, 43, of Gwynn Oak

Darren Saunders, 22, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sterling Simmons, 38, of Middle River

Jamie Umanzor, 35, of Beltsville

Jacob Daniel Wilcher, 27, of Bowie

Bryan Allan Wright, 24, of Annapolis

If you are a victim, HCPD can offer housing, treatment and other help. If you suspect human trafficking, or you, or someone you know is a victim: call 911 or 410-313-3200 to speak privately to a detective or 410-290-3784 or email hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov

