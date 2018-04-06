WJZ WEATHER: Weekend Forecast Downgraded To Rain And Snow Mix | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
Filed Under:Murder-Suicide, United States Park Police

INDIAN HEAD, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a U.S. Park Police officer fatally shot his wife and then himself.

News outlets cite a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office that says an argument between 46-year-old Jose Ramon Bumbray and 50-year-old Brenda Jenette Harrison-Bumbray culminated in shots fired Thursday night. The sheriff’s office says Bumbray used his service weapon in the shooting.

The couple’s adult son heard the gunfire and found his parents shot. Harrison-Bumbray was pronounced dead at the scene, while Bumbray was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. James Dingledein confirmed Bumbray had been with the department since 2002.

