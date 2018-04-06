BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a great and warm Friday with temperatures near 70 degrees!

A cold front has crossed the area and cooler air is slowly moving in.

Tomorrow, a bit of rain and perhaps some wet snow is possible, although it will be well above freezing all day long.

No areas are expected to see any snow or sleet accumulate, except for a small area perhaps on the lower Eastern Shore by late Saturday night as it will get colder eventually.

The sun will return on Sunday, but it still be well below our normal high of 63.

More light rain and cool temperatures are also on tap for Monday.

Have a good weekend!

