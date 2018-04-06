WJZ WEATHER: Weekend Forecast Downgraded To Rain And Snow Mix | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was a great and warm Friday with temperatures near 70 degrees!

A cold front has crossed the area and cooler air is slowly moving in.

Tomorrow, a bit of rain and perhaps some wet snow is possible, although it will be well above freezing all day long.

No areas are expected to see any snow or sleet accumulate, except for a small area perhaps on the lower Eastern Shore by late Saturday night as it will get colder eventually.

The sun will return on Sunday, but it still be well below our normal high of 63.

More light rain and cool temperatures are also on tap for Monday.

Have a good weekend!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch