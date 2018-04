BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There’s a chance the Baltimore region could see a rain/mix Monday.

WJZ’s Tim Williams says there’s a 30 percent chance we could see rain and snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain, as temps will climb near 46 degrees.

Then at night, there’s a chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow, according to Williams.

A couple chances for light rain or snow over the next couple of days but we generally dry out and warm up from there. See you on #WJZ! pic.twitter.com/FsK8S2Tda9 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 8, 2018

