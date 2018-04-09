BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight teenagers have been charged in connection with a disturbance at a juvenile detention facility in western Maryland in which eight staffers were assaulted by inmates.

Three of the suspects, 19-year-old Diego Glay, 17-year-old Daniel Ennos, and 17-year-old Bernard Moore, have been charged as adults.

Glay faces charges of first-degree escape, second-degree assault, riot, malicious destruction of property under $1,000, and theft under $100.

While Ennos and Moore have both been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, first-degree escape, riot, malicious destruction of property under $1,000, and theft under $100.

The five other suspects were charged as juveniles, and they all face charges of riot, second-degree assault, first-degree escape, malicious destruction of property under $1,000, and theft under $100.

Further charges may be filed.

All eight suspects remain in Maryland Department of Juvenile Services custody.

The disturbance started just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, when Maryland State Police troopers and local sheriff’s deputies were called to the Victor Cullen Center in Frederick County about a disturbance.

Police established a perimeter, and a Frederick County deputy trained as a negotiator spoke via radio with the juveniles thought to be leading the disturbance.

Officials said seven juveniles subsequently surrendered, and then troopers and deputies entered the facility and took an eighth juvenile into custody without incident.

Three staff members at the center were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, state police said. Five others were apparently injured but refused treatment.

The investigation shows the disturbance began after two juveniles starting fighting. This led other juveniles to assault staff members, which led them to take keys and radios from the staff members.

The juveniles were able to access other areas of the facility, but none of them escaped the center.

Police say the juveniles also kicked out a window, kicked in an office trailer door, and broke a trailer window, before stealing candy from the trailer they broke into.

