BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg will soon have to answer some serious questions regarding the improper sharing of unsuspecting users’ private data with outside companies.

Monday, Facebook let users know if they were impacted. All Facebook 2.2. billions users will get a notification letting them know what apps and websites are using their Facebook data to log them in.

Specifically, those 87 million whose information fell into the the hands of the political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica in 2015, will also get a notification telling users there is more work to do.

Zuckerburg appeared on Capitol Hill as most are not accustomed to seeing him. He was suited up and met privately with lawmakers ahead of two days of hearings to answer how users’ private data ended up in the hands of a political consulting firm.

“My sense is that he takes it seriously, because he knows they’re going to be a hard look at regulation,” said Florida Sen. Bill Nelson.

Zuckerburg has been on somewhat of an apology tour as Facebook is now in damage control mode.

As far as how to check what apps or websites share data with Facebook, all you have to do is go to settings, then apps and see what’s logged in with Facebook. There you can remove them, but read the info clearly because in some cases it could impact some of your connected accounts.

Though many are opting to leave Facebook following the social network scandal, some like Maryland cyber security expert Steve Taormino, don’t recommend it.

“i don’t think there’s anyway for someone to quote cut the cord completely from the digital world. because if it’s not Facebook, it’s going to be something else.”

Taormino says in some cases, shared data could even be beneficial.

“Many times it allows companies to put product in front of a person that may better their lives,” he said.

Lawmakers say this isn’t one of those cases, and why it appears it took Facebook two years to act is one they’re eager to get to the bottom of.

Cyber security experts estimate that based on Facebook’s numbers, a little more than 1 million users’ info in Maryland, may have been mined by Cambridge Analytica.

Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s hearing will be Zuckerburg’s first time testifying before Congress.

