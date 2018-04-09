BATIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Ellicott City.

Police say they believe that at approximately 7:55 p.m. Sunday, a 2003 Lincoln Town Car was traveling westbound on Frederick Road past Terra Maria Way when it attempted to pass a 2006 Subaru Impreza on the shoulder. They say the Town Car swiped the side of the Impreza, left the roadway, and struck a utility pole.

Dante Taylor, 30, was the driver and sole occupant of the Town Car. According to police he was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver and passenger of the Impreza were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Frederick Road at Terra Maria Way was closed for approximately five hours.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

