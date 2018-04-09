BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say they have shut down a large operation that has been trafficking drugs in Maryland.

Six suspects were arrested by the Frederick High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area group following a three-month investigation.

Officers from several Maryland law enforcement agencies assisted as 12 search warrants were served at locations in Frederick and Washington Counties on Friday.

Eight of the search warrants were served at locations in Frederick, with the remaining four warrants being served in Urbana, Thurmont, Hagerstown, and Lewistown.

During their search, authorities report finding a “large” amount of illegal narcotics, weapons, vehicles used to traffic drugs, and large amounts of cash.

This drug organization has been dismantled as a result of these warrants, and subsequent arrests, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says.

Darrin Bagwell, 49, Robert Disney, 56, Darnell Morris, 38, Brian Onley, 37, Deandre Pryor, 39, and Joseph Sturgis, 49, were all arrested following Friday’s search.

All were arrested on drug charges, while Disney and Morris also face weapons charges.

