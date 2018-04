BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm house fire in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Fire Department reports the blaze started at a home in the 3900 block of Roland Ave.

2-Alarm Fire in the 3900 blk of Roland Ave. media staging at Roland Ave and 41st St. @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/oJgHijDNG2 — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) April 10, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook