BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I scream, you scream, we all scream for (FREE) ice cream! Ice cream chain Ben & Jerry’s is offering free scoops for eight hours on Tuesday.

On the company’s Facebook it says the “Free Cone Day” has been celebrated at the stores since 1979 as a way of spreading peace, love, and free ice cream around the world.

“It’s our way to celebrate and say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support,” the post says.

It’s finally here! Free Cone Day is TODAY! Find your local Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop: https://t.co/BOrk2Px8yj pic.twitter.com/JrZ1ncZjSO — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 10, 2018

Most stores are offering the free sweets from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. to anyone who visits. Customers can get either a cup or a cone.

For participating locations click here.

