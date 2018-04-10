Filed Under:Local TV, Washington Metro

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman riding Washington’s Metro was sexually assaulted on board a Red Line train at 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday, and the alleged assailant was arrested on a growing number of charges.

News outlets report the woman told Metro Transit Police that the man forced her into various sexual acts after she boarded the train at the Rockville Station on March 31. Both later switched trains, finally exiting at Shady Grove station where police arrested 25-year-old Orin Gill and authorities took the victim to the hospital.

A Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority statement says Gill was arrested on charges including assault, sex offense, indecent exposure and false imprisonment, as well as an unrelated open warrant. Authorities added a second-degree rape charge on April 3 after reviewing video evidence.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch