BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A 21-year-old Maryland college football player died after crashing into a tree early Sunday morning in Ellicott City.

Howard County police say around 3:24 a.m., Saif Bryant of Columbia, was traveling northbound on Centennial Lane near Burnside Drive and for unknown reasons, left the roadway and crashed his 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix into a tree.

The #howardfamily lost a brother this morning. Saif Bryant and his brothers were the young men that really propelled our program and community to the magnitude it is today. “Moose” well always be remembered and never forgotten. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/yF8JC2X6M8 — Howard High Football (@HowardLionsFB) April 8, 2018

Bryant played football at Howard High School and Morgan State University, where he was a junior physical education major.

The vehicle caught on fire, according to police. Once first responders arrived, Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

