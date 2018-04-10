BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Oriole Bird…as a flamingo? An artist in Florida is re-imagining the iconic logo.
Michael Taylor, 23, created the Twitter account @SmilingBirdLogo that contains nothing but pictures of the logo as other bird species.
According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, Taylor isn’t even an Orioles fan.
It started as a joke on Taylor’s personal twitter on April 1 and a few days later he tweeted that at first, he had no intention of actually following through. But now, over a week later, the designs continue to come in and he has over 9,000 followers on the new account.
Designs include a flamingo, an ostrich, a turkey, a raven, and even…just an egg.
The Sun reports it takes Taylor about 10 minutes to create each new logo and people send in suggestions daily for which species to design next.
