BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pedestrian remains hospitalized after being struck by a CSX train in Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from CSX, the train was traveling from Philadelphia to Baltimore.

The pedestrian was struck just after 2 a.m., while on the tracks near W. Mount Royal Ave.

The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time, but first responders transported the person to a local hospital.

CSX said the following in their statement:

“At CSX safety is our highest priority in the communities we serve. We urge the public to be alert and cautious when crossing railroad tracks, and to never walk along the tracks.”

