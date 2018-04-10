The 2018 Maryland gubernatorial primaries are June 26 and the election is November 6. Here’s a comprehensive list of who’s running, along with their running mates.
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES
- Elected governor in 2014
- Won 20/23 Md. counties
- The state’s second Republican governor in 50 years
- prior to entering politics he was a small businessman
- Served under former Gov. Bob Ehrlich as secretary of the Maryland Department of General Services
- Running mate – Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford
- Rutherford was administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration prior to being elected lieutenant governor
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
Prince George’s Co. Executive Rushern Baker
- Elected Prince George’s County executive in 2010. Won reelection in 2014
- Former member of the Maryland House of Delegates. Represented Prince George’s County from 1994 – 2003
- Graduated from Howard University/Howard University Law
- Running mate – 2016 Baltimore mayoral candidate Elizabeth Embry
- Embry ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Baltimore in 2016
- Embry currently serves as chief of the Criminal Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office
Baltimore Co. Teacher Ralph Jaffe
- Self-described as the leader of the movement to stop corruption in government
- Long-time teacher in Baltimore County
- Previously ran for Maryland governor in 2010 and 2014 and also for U.S. Senate in 2016
- Running mate – sister Freda Jaffe
Former NAACP President Ben Jealous
- Civil rights leader/youngest president and CEO of NAACP
- Former investigative journalist and a Rhodes scholar
- Currently an investor for investment firm Kapor Capital that invests in companies working to create progressive social change
- Running mate – Susan Turnball
- Turnball was previously vice chair of the Democratic National Committee and chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party
- Turnball also served as an senior adviser to several members of Congress
James Hugh Jones II
[No photo available]
- Resident of Baltimore City and a business owner
- Running mate – Charles Waters
- Elected Baltimore County executive in 2010. Reelected in 2014
- Previously served four terms on the Baltimore County Council
- Graduate of Johns Hopkins University/University of Baltimore School of Law
- Running mate – Valerie Ervin
- Ervin served on the Montgomery County Council for two terms/elected council president in 2011
- Ervin most recently served as an adviser to the Working Families Party
- State senator from Montgomery County
- Legislative career started in the House of Delegates in 2007
- Would be the first openly gay person to be elected governor of Maryland
- Running mate – Luwanda Jenkins
- Jenkins is a Baltimore native who was a aide to former Gov. Martin O’Malley
- Jenkins was also COO of the Greater Baltimore Committee’s Leadership Program
Alec Ross
- Author and tech entrepreneur from Baltimore
- Worked as a political appointee in the Obama administration
- Running mate – Julie Verratti
- Verratti was born and raised in Silver Spring
- Verrati worked for the Small Business Administration and is co-owner of a craft brewing company
Jim Shea
- Baltimore attorney and former chairman of the University of Maryland’s Board of Regents
- Former chairman of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance
- Running mate – Brandon Scott
- Scott is a Baltimore City Council member representing Northeast Baltimore since 2011
- Scott is chairman of the council’s Public Safety Committee
Krish Vignarajah
- Served as policy director for former First Lady Michelle Obama
- Was also a senior adviser at the State Department
- Running mate – Sharon Blake
- Blake is a former Baltimore City teachers and was president of the Baltimore Teachers Union
- First all-female ticket for Maryland governor since 1994
