The 2018 Maryland gubernatorial primaries are June 26 and the election is November 6. Here’s a comprehensive list of who’s running, along with their running mates.

REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES

Gov. Larry Hogan (incumbent)

hogan WJZs 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates Guide

  • Elected governor in 2014
  • Won 20/23 Md. counties
  • The state’s second Republican governor in 50 years
  • prior to entering politics he was a small businessman
  • Served under former Gov. Bob Ehrlich as secretary of the Maryland Department of General Services
  • Running mate – Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford
  • Rutherford was administrator for the U.S. General Services Administration prior to being elected lieutenant governor

 

DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

Prince George’s Co. Executive Rushern Baker 

rushern baker WJZs 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates Guide

  • Elected Prince George’s County executive in 2010. Won reelection in 2014
  • Former member of the Maryland House of Delegates. Represented Prince George’s County from 1994 – 2003
  • Graduated from Howard University/Howard University Law
  • Running mate – 2016 Baltimore mayoral candidate Elizabeth Embry
  • Embry ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor of Baltimore in 2016
  • Embry currently serves as chief of the Criminal Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office

 

Baltimore Co. Teacher Ralph Jaffe

ralph jaffe WJZs 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates Guide

Credit: MD Board of Elections

  • Self-described as the leader of the movement to stop corruption in government
  • Long-time teacher in Baltimore County
  • Previously ran for Maryland governor in 2010 and 2014 and also for U.S. Senate in 2016
  • Running mate – sister Freda Jaffe

 

Former NAACP President Ben Jealous

0531jealous WJZs 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates Guide

  • Civil rights leader/youngest president and CEO of NAACP
  • Former investigative journalist and a Rhodes scholar
  • Currently an investor for investment firm Kapor Capital that invests in companies working to create progressive social change
  • Running mate – Susan Turnball
  • Turnball was previously vice chair of the Democratic National Committee and chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party
  • Turnball also served as an senior adviser to several members of Congress

 

James Hugh Jones II

[No photo available]

  • Resident of Baltimore City and a business owner
  • Running mate – Charles Waters

 

Kevin Kamenetz

0918kamanetz WJZs 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates Guide

  • Elected Baltimore County executive in 2010. Reelected in 2014
  • Previously served four terms on the Baltimore County Council
  • Graduate of Johns Hopkins University/University of Baltimore School of Law
  • Running mate – Valerie Ervin
  • Ervin served on the Montgomery County Council for two terms/elected council president in 2011
  • Ervin most recently served as an adviser to the Working Families Party

 

Md. State Sen. Rich Madaleno

richard madaleno WJZs 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates Guide

  • State senator from Montgomery County
  • Legislative career started in the House of Delegates in 2007
  • Would be the first openly gay person to be elected governor of Maryland
  • Running mate – Luwanda Jenkins
  • Jenkins is a Baltimore native who was a aide to former Gov. Martin O’Malley
  • Jenkins was also COO of the Greater Baltimore Committee’s Leadership Program

 

Alec Ross

alec ross WJZs 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates Guide

  • Author and tech entrepreneur from Baltimore
  • Worked as a political appointee in the Obama administration
  • Running mate – Julie Verratti
  • Verratti was born and raised in Silver Spring
  • Verrati worked for the Small Business Administration and is co-owner of a craft brewing company

 

Jim Shea

jim shea WJZs 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates Guide

  • Baltimore attorney and former chairman of the University of Maryland’s Board of Regents
  • Former chairman of the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance
  • Running mate – Brandon Scott
  • Scott is a Baltimore City Council member representing Northeast Baltimore since 2011
  • Scott is chairman of the council’s Public Safety Committee

 

Krish Vignarajah

0809krishanti vignarajah WJZs 2018 Gubernatorial Candidates Guide

  • Served as policy director for former First Lady Michelle Obama
  • Was also a senior adviser at the State Department
  • Running mate – Sharon Blake
  • Blake is a former Baltimore City teachers and was president of the Baltimore Teachers Union
  • First all-female ticket for Maryland governor since 1994

