BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a family affair: The father of a Glen Burnie woman, who is facing charges related to an illegal kennel she was running, is now being accused of animal cruelty too.

You might never believe that the energetic dogs were once living in the same environment where dogs that looked like this were found.

In late March, Anne Arundel County Police rescued Solstice and seven other dogs after investigators were tipped off to a case of animal cruelty inside a home on Brown Shade Drive in Glen Burnie where the animals were living in deplorable conditions.

Lisa Simmons blew the whistle on Olympian Kennels, which turned out to be an illegally operated business run by Rebecca Wolfe and Cameron Whitaker-Nelson.

Simmons says she took it upon herself to investigate after several owners who entrusted their dogs to the couple stopped hearing back from them whenever they tried to get in contact.

“When I stepped in the house, the smell of the house punched me in the face like a cold cock out of the blue,” she said.

The duo has since been charged with 40 counts each of animal cruelty.

Authorities have now tacked on more charges for Wolfe.

Her father is also facing charges related to another case of animal abuse at the home in 2017.

Between two days, police removed eight dogs from the property. One dog was so ill, it had to be euthanized.

WJZ’s George Solis stopped by the home Wednesday, but no one answered.

“It’s hard to say what they were doing with these animals, but it certainty seems like they were taking these individuals money without doing the services that they were supposed to be doing,” Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Lt. Ryan Frashure said.

Six of the dogs rescued in this latest case have found or are in the process of finding forever homes.

Tolken is one of several dogs brought to Tecla Walton’s K9 academy after being rescued from Olympian Kennels. He’s in much better shape than when he was first brought in.

For Walton, seeing how far the dogs have come brought her tears of joy.

“There’s a happiness now about them,” she said.

The four remaining dog at Tecla’s academy will head to the West Coast on Thursday, when they will hopefully be one step closer to finding their forever homes.

The dogs are certainly having their day.

Police are still looking for anyone who left their dog in the care of Olympian Kennels and suspect their pets have been abused.

