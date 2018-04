BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a Baltimore man for a murder that occurred in November.

City police say Garrett Smith, 47, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 50-year-old Mark Grant on November 21.

Officers say Smith allegedly fatally shot Grant in the 3800 block of Oakford Avenue.

Smith has been charged with first-degree murder.

