BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland Zoo still needs help naming it’s newest penguin chick — and you can help!

The little girl arrived back in February and it’s the 1000th African penguin to hatch at the zoo.

This little girl was the 1000th African penguin chick to hatch at The Maryland Zoo! We need YOUR help to choose a special name for a very special baby: https://t.co/hpMbeYT17x #penguinchick #allforanimals pic.twitter.com/nqZI66tsRr — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) April 9, 2018

The names to choose from include Millie, Kay, Mango and Amanzi.

The naming contest ends Friday morning at 8 a.m.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook