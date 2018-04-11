BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens’ 2018 preseason schedule has been released, which means the countdown to football has begun.

As previously reported, the Ravens will have a five-game preseason for the first time in the team’s history because of the Hall of Fame Game.

The Ravens will take on the Chicago Bears at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET — just two days before Ray Lewis is enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame.

The Ravens open at M&T Bank Stadium, where they will host the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 9.

Baltimore then travels to Indianapolis in Week 2 on Aug. 20 to face off against the Colts. The game will be nationally televised.

The Ravens will head to Miami in Week 3 to play the Dolphins. A date has not yet been set.

The Ravens return home to take on the Washington Redskins on Aug. 30.

How we start the season is set.

How we finish is up to us. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/cB1IYJqOmx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 11, 2018

The regular season schedule is expected to be released in the next few weeks, however, opponents and locations have already been announced.

