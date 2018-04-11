By Rick Ritter
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, hall of fame

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens’ 2018 preseason schedule has been released, which means the countdown to football has begun.

As previously reported, the Ravens will have a five-game preseason for the first time in the team’s history because of the Hall of Fame Game.

The Ravens will take on the Chicago Bears at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET — just two days before Ray Lewis is enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame.

The Ravens open at M&T Bank Stadium, where they will host the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 9.

Baltimore then travels to Indianapolis in Week 2 on Aug. 20 to face off against the Colts. The game will be nationally televised.

The Ravens will head to Miami in Week 3 to play the Dolphins. A date has not yet been set.

The Ravens return home to take on the Washington Redskins on Aug. 30.

The regular season schedule is expected to be released in the next few weeks, however, opponents and locations have already been announced.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch