BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart is set to renovate eight Maryland stores this year, as well as invest an estimated $28 million through the renovations and the “rollout of in-store and online innovations.”

The following stores are set to be renovated in 2018:

  • 7081 Arundel Mills Cir., Hanover
  • 401 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon
  • 11930 Acton Ln., Waldorf
  • 7400 Guilford Dr., Frederick
  • 6205 Baltimore National Pike., Catonsville
  • 8730 Liberty Rd., Randallstown
  • 6210 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills
  • 407 George Claus Blvd., Severn

Walmart also plans to bring in further services for Maryland customers. They plan to have online grocery pickup, Mobile Express Scan & Go, and Walmart Pickup Towers at stores throughout the state.

