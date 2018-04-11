BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart is set to renovate eight Maryland stores this year, as well as invest an estimated $28 million through the renovations and the “rollout of in-store and online innovations.”
The following stores are set to be renovated in 2018:
- 7081 Arundel Mills Cir., Hanover
- 401 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon
- 11930 Acton Ln., Waldorf
- 7400 Guilford Dr., Frederick
- 6205 Baltimore National Pike., Catonsville
- 8730 Liberty Rd., Randallstown
- 6210 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills
- 407 George Claus Blvd., Severn
Walmart also plans to bring in further services for Maryland customers. They plan to have online grocery pickup, Mobile Express Scan & Go, and Walmart Pickup Towers at stores throughout the state.
