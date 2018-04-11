BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Walmart is set to renovate eight Maryland stores this year, as well as invest an estimated $28 million through the renovations and the “rollout of in-store and online innovations.”

The following stores are set to be renovated in 2018:

7081 Arundel Mills Cir., Hanover

401 Constant Friendship Blvd., Abingdon

11930 Acton Ln., Waldorf

7400 Guilford Dr., Frederick

6205 Baltimore National Pike., Catonsville

8730 Liberty Rd., Randallstown

6210 Annapolis Rd., Landover Hills

407 George Claus Blvd., Severn

Walmart also plans to bring in further services for Maryland customers. They plan to have online grocery pickup, Mobile Express Scan & Go, and Walmart Pickup Towers at stores throughout the state.

