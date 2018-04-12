By Alex DeMetrick
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — April is often called the cruelest month, but could it also become the cleanest month in Maryland? One man is challenging the rest of us to pick up litter every day this month.

Last year, Eli Pousson started picking up litter at his kids’ Baltimore playground. It eventually expanded to walks to and from their school, but then he had a realization.

“Last April, I realized I had done it four or five days in a row,” Pousson said. “And it sort of occurred to me, could I do this 30 days in a row?”

So this April, he issued a “30 days of picking up litter” challenge on social media.

“Try to recruit friends and neighbors, and anyone who is interested to join me in picking up litter this month,” he added.

Pousson’s challenge has generated a response.

“Folks in Anne Arundel, Harford, Montgomery Counties, Annapolis, really statewide,” said Ashley Van Stone, with the non-profit Trash Free Maryland. “We’re seeing folks that signed up and took the pledge. He’s a shining example of fighting the notion that one person can’t make a difference.”

Just don’t call him a public service.

“You know, public service, it makes me feel too much like I’m telling people to eat their broccoli,” Pousson said. “And that’s not at all what it’s about. It helps me meet my neighbors. It makes me feel good. It makes my neighborhood a beautiful place.”

Click here to see posts from those who are taking part in the #30DaysOfPickingUpLitter challenge.

