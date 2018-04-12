BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An explosion at a Randallstown apartment complex that led to an evacuation on Wednesday has been ruled accidental, Baltimore County fire officials say.

The explosion occurred in the 3400 block of Carriage Hall on the second floor of the Carriage Hill Circle Apartments around 10:45 a.m.

First responders say about 100 residents were evacuated from the building for about two hours as crews monitored for gas.

“Sounded how it looked, a mini explosion, wasn’t too bad, but you can tell it was out of the norm,” Melvin, a nearby neighbor said.

Officials said Thursday that the explosion originated in an HVAC closet inside an apartment.

Several people have been displaced from the apartment where the explosion occurred.

No injuries were reported.

