BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jill Blackstone, a former “Jerry Springer” producer, has been arrested in Baltimore for the murder of her sister.

Blackstone is facing extradition from Baltimore after being charged in the 2015 slaying in Los Angeles.

In a release Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department says Blackstone drugged her sister, Wendy Blackstone, and placed her and three dogs in the garage of their North Hollywood home. She then allegedly set the garage on fire, killing Wendy and two of the dogs. Police say she staged the incident as an accident.

Authorities believe the motive behind the killing was her frustration with having to provide long-term care to her blind and partially deaf sister.

Following an investigation, murder and animal cruelty charges were filed against the producer last month, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Homicide detectives were notified by Blackstone’s attorney that she checked into a hospital in Baltimore because of a medical condition.

LAPD arranged for Baltimore Police to arrest Blackstone on the outstanding charges. She is in custody in Baltimore while she awaits extradition to Los Angeles.

