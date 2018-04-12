BALTIMORE (AP) — A jury has cleared a man who was arrested last fall on gun charges by now-Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa.

The Baltimore Sun reports 21-year-old Malik Thompson’s public defender, Ilene Frame, called the police work “sloppy,” criticizing De Sousa for failing to take a picture of the loaded gun in question where he found it. De Sousa had testified he found the handgun in a glove box after Thompson bolted from the passenger seat during a traffic stop.

Thompson was acquitted Wednesday.

Frame also criticized the officers who chased Thompson for not activating their body cameras, and questioned why the car’s driver wasn’t charged. Prosecutor Laura Ruppersberger asserted Thompson’s decision to run was indicative of his guilt.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said the department respects the jury’s decision.

