MOUNT RAINIER, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Mount Rainier man to over 10 years in prison following his conviction on drug and gun charges.

U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang has sentenced James Emory Jones, Jr. to 126 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He was convicted of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of PCP and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

In April 2017, federal agents conducted a search warrant at his apartment and recovered a loaded .38 caliber revolver, a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and a shotgun. They also seized more than one kilogram of PCP, glass vials, cocaine, and $10,700 in cash.

Jones had previous convictions for offenses punishable by more than one year of imprisonment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch