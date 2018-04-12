BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have released a composite sketch of a man who attempted to sexually assault a woman at a West Baltimore bus stop.

City police say on March 16, around 2:30 p.m., a 53-year-old woman was standing at a bus stop in the 1600 block of Riggs Avenue, when an unknown suspect threatened her and then attempted to sexually assault her.

Officers say the woman was able to fight the man off before he left the location.

Detectives are attempting to identify the man seen in the composite sketch. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

