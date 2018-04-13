BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon celebrated National Robotics Week by taking more than a hundred local students on a tour of the company’s fulfillment center in Baltimore to give kids first-hand exposure to robotics technology.

The field trip was planned to inspire the next generation of innovators by seeing robots in action.

“I’m fascinated because all these robots were connected to one cloud and can move so freely without bumping into each other,” fifth-grader Nadiat Adedoyin said.

Amazon’s director of operations led the group of fourth and fifth graders from Moravia Park Elementary School.

“Very good questions, very engaged, very interested in the technology and insightful in how do things work,” Amazon Director of Operations Shan Byrne said.

The tour showed students how Amazon utilizes robotics to complete customers orders, and the tremendous impact it has on society.

“This is a growing field in the U.S. and globally, and so we need to get our kids exposed to the whole STEM program because this is a big part of our economy,” Byrne said.

In addition to the tour, Amazon gave students $5,000 worth of STEM learning equipment, similar to the items they use right at the fulfillment center.

It was an investment in Baltimore’s youth that encouraged them to pursue careers in robotics and other STEM fields.

“The youth are the future and what happens is these little people will be the ones to run the country,” Moravia Park Community Director Sasha Batts said.

Giving Baltimore’s future the tools to succeed and dream big.

“For me, I want to use robots and other stuff like that to help the world around me,” Adedoyin said.

A day well spent at Amazon for the young minds who have the power to shape the future.

Throughout the year, Amazon has similar events and workshops planned at their center and in the community with Baltimore students.

National Robotics Week began in 2010.

