BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Would you like some mayochup with those fries? Heinz Ketchup is testing out an idea for a product that combines mayonnaise and ketchup in the same bottle.

The company asked it’s followers in a Twitter poll if they thought it was a good idea. It says if 500,000 people vote yes, they’ll release the product in America. The product is already available in some countries in the Middle East.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

Nicole Kulwicki is the Director of Marketing for Heinz.

“At Heinz, we are always looking for opportunities to bring great tasting products to our consumers,” said Kulwicki in a news release. “Our new Heinz Real Mayonnaise recipe lives up to the same great taste and quality people have come to expect from the Heinz family of products, including ketchup, mustard and BBQ sauce.”

Voters should hurry, they only have until Sunday, April 15 before voting closes.

The company says the name is almost as controversial as the product so the brand will also put the name up for a vote before the launch.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook