BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Flacco flock just got a little bit bigger. Congratulations to Joe and Dana on the birth of their fifth child.

Thomas Kevin Flacco was born on April 6.

Last week we welcomed baby number 5 into the family. Say hello to Thomas Kevin Flacco, born 4/6/2018. pic.twitter.com/sfK9N64ijw — Joe Flacco (@JoeFlacco) April 13, 2018

The Flacco’s have three other sons – Stephen, Daniel and Francis – and a daughter – Evelyn.

