BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo needed some help naming its newest penguin chick, and following a public vote, the name has been chosen.

The zoo’s 1000th African penguin is officially named Millie.

The little girl arrived back in February and it’s the 1000th African penguin to hatch at the zoo.

The big name reveal of one little 🐧 . After a naming contest, the Zoo's 1000th African penguin is officially named…MILLIE! #AllForAnimals pic.twitter.com/lLsy0xNBwl — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) April 13, 2018

