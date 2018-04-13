Filed Under:MDOT, MTA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MTA has been recognized as the safest transit system in the country for the fourth year in a row.

A study by the Metropolitan Atlantic Transportation Authority found that the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration had the lowest number of serious crimes last year. Crimes such as assault, burglary, homicide and rape were down 36 percent since 2014.

“Through the diligent efforts of the MDOT MTA Police Force, we continue to send the message that crime will not be tolerated on our system,” MDOT MTA Chief of Police Colonel John E. Gavrilis said in a statement.

Following the MTA with the lowest number of serious crimes on public transit were New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch