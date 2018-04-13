BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MTA has been recognized as the safest transit system in the country for the fourth year in a row.

A study by the Metropolitan Atlantic Transportation Authority found that the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration had the lowest number of serious crimes last year. Crimes such as assault, burglary, homicide and rape were down 36 percent since 2014.

“Through the diligent efforts of the MDOT MTA Police Force, we continue to send the message that crime will not be tolerated on our system,” MDOT MTA Chief of Police Colonel John E. Gavrilis said in a statement.

Following the MTA with the lowest number of serious crimes on public transit were New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and San Francisco.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook