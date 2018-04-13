BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for three suspects wanted for an armed home invasion.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2100 block of Smith Avenue in Pikesville around 5:30 a.m. Police say three suspects kicked in the door of a home.

The trio allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his mother and ordered them into the bathroom.

The suspects then ransacked the home and stole several valuables.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators don’t believe this was a random incident, and one of the people who was staying at the home may have been the target of the crime.

