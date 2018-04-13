BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ten Harford County students suffered minor injuries after the bus they were on made an “abrupt stop” Friday afternoon.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened just before 3:40 p.m., while the bus was on northbound Tollgate Rd. after leaving Emmonton Elementary.

The bus driver made an “abrupt stop,” forcing 10 children to fall out of their seats.

The 10 children suffered minor injuries.

At 3:39 p.m. a school bus traveling northbound on Tollgate Road after departing Emmorton Elementary School had to come to an abrupt stop. As a result of the stop, 10 children fell out of their seats and suffered minor injuries. The bus was NOT involved in a collision. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) April 13, 2018

