Filed Under:school safety, Sen. Ben Cardin

RIVERDALE, Md. (AP) — Sen. Ben Cardin will be discussing school safety and gun law reforms with high school students.

The Maryland Democrat is scheduled to talk to students at Parkdale High School in Riverdale.

After that, the senator will meet with first responders in Prince George’s County.

He’ll also get an update on the status of public safety initiatives from leaders of the county’s Office of Homeland Security and fire and police departments.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch