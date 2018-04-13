Filed Under:Light City

CALLING ALL STUDENTS!!! Labs@LightCity 2018 is seeking high school and college students interested in social media, journalism, media, PR, and film to partner with professional WJZ  team members to help create content & distribute content during the Social Innovation conferences, April 18-April 21. You will have the opportunity to learn from professionals in the industry & meet over 140 speakers both locally and nationally!

Click here to apply: https://intrinsicevents.wufoo.com/forms/zfv9tsi1akiwub/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch