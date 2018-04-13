Best Ways To Support Baltimore's Local Music SceneWith countless startup artists and talent stages upon which to build one's musical career, Baltimore is a perfect place for local artists to start, grow and thrive in their pursuit of the craft. This is also a benefit for local music lovers, as there are endless opportunities to catch and follow the rise of local artists, and to hear the latest thing before anyone else does. Whether you are a musician or a music lover, there are a number of local venues that support and expand the local music scene. Consider the following to feed your love of music.