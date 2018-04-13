CALLING ALL STUDENTS!!! Labs@LightCity 2018 is seeking high school and college students interested in social media, journalism, media, PR, and film to partner with professional WJZ team members to help create content & distribute content during the Social Innovation conferences, April 18-April 21. You will have the opportunity to learn from professionals in the industry & meet over 140 speakers both locally and nationally!
Click here to apply: https://intrinsicevents.wufoo.com/forms/zfv9tsi1akiwub/