BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the arrival of spring and warm weather comes seasonal allergies, and experts predict next week will be the worst so far this year.

The beauty of spring is blooming all around, which can make some allergy sufferers miserable.

“I deal with it every year, and I do the best I can,” allergy sufferer Susan Berman said.

Millions of Americans deal with this pesky problem.

Tree pollen is the biggest allergen this time of year.

Experts warn that the unusual weather pattern has impacted the season.

“The pollen is getting a little bit of a late start. We haven’t seen high levels in early April like we usually do, but watch out, you are going to get spikes this week of some of the highest pollen levels we have ever seen potentially,” Allergist Dr. Manav Singla with MedStar Health.

Symptoms of seasonal allergies include sneezing, stuffy nose or itchy eyes.

“I take over-the-counter medication, and it seems to help a little bit — and I suffer like everyone else and carry a lot of tissues,” Berman said.

For those with severe symptoms, doctors recommend allergy shots.

“Springtime was pretty bad for me — sneezing, watery eyes, runny nose the whole gamut. It’s pretty uncomfortable,” allergy sufferer Laura Lampkin said.

Pollen is typically the highest in the early morning.

Allergy specialists recommend staying inside on windy days and cleaning pollen from your clothes and body after spending time outside.

Tree pollen allergy season typically runs through June.

The best time to go outside during allergy season is after it rains, which helps to clear the pollen from the air.

