BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a car crash in Elkridge on Saturday, police say.

The driver of a Dodge Ram was heading south on Route 1 just south of Brumbaugh Street when it hit a Fiat that had pulled into the southbound lanes while attempting a left turn onto northbound Route 1, according to Howard County Police.

The driver of the Fiat, William John McNamara was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, 54-year-old Karen Anne McNamara, was taken to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Ram, 24-year-old Simone Alicia Cools-Lartigues, was also taken to Shock Trauma and is in stable condition.

Investigators believe the Fiat failed to yield the right of way.

An investigation is ongoing.

