BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire ripped through a Baltimore County apartment building Saturday, leaving 12 apartments destroyed.

Baltimore County fire officials say crews responded to the scene in the 2400 block of Bytham Court just after 2 p.m.

Flames were seen shooting out of the roof as heavy smoke filled the air.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

