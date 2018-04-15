BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Sunday, dozens of America’s finest men and women were honored for their sacrifice and dedication after returning home from a year-long deployment overseas.

Governor Larry Hogan was on hand to say thanks.

For dozens of men and women of the U.S. Army, Army Reserves, and Maryland National Guard, Sunday was a day to say thanks, while honoring their sacrifice and commitment to protecting America’s freedom.

“Each one I thanked them for their service and welcomed them back home,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Gov. Larry Hogan was on hand for the service in Aberdeen to thank them personally.

“These folks have real lives and real jobs that they have to come back to,” Hogan added.

For more than a year, this group has been deployed overseas, leaving behind wives, husbands, children, and families.

One of the service members is now back home after his sixth deployment

“I said, ‘I salute you. We’re so proud of you. I can’t thank you enough,'” Hogan said. “Six deployments! That’s a lot of serving your country.”

Governor Hogan said these men and women are critical not only to the defense of America, but also Maryland.

“A lot of folks over there that aren’t on the front page of the paper everyday, but they’re still working very hard and putting themselves in harms way,” Hogan said.

Many of those National Guard members have also been activated across the state to respond to incidents like the Baltimore uprising and Ellicott City floods.

