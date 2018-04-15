Baltimore (WJZ) — A 65 year-old female and a 22 year-old male are dead following a double shooting on West Mulberry street overnight.

Baltimore city police were called to the 3900 block of West Mulberry street at 11:27pm last night for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located both the female and male victim who were suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Both of the victims were transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

